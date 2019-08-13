Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): This provider of private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Essent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.39 compared with 35.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.7% over the last 60 days.

AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.92 compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Meritor, Inc. (MTOR): This supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Meritor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.12 compared with 7.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

