Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:
Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): This provider of private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Essent Group Ltd. Price and Consensus
Essent Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Essent Group Ltd. Quote
Essent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.39 compared with 35.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Essent Group Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Essent Group Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Essent Group Ltd. Quote
AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus
Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote
AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.92 compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Aercap Holdings N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)
Aercap Holdings N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote
Meritor, Inc. (MTOR): This supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Meritor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Meritor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meritor, Inc. Quote
Meritor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.12 compared with 7.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Meritor, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Meritor, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Meritor, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here .
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free reportMeritor, Inc. (MTOR): Free Stock Analysis ReportEssent Group Ltd. (ESNT): Free Stock Analysis ReportAercap Holdings N.V. (AER): Free Stock Analysis ReportTo read this article on Zacks.com click here.Zacks Investment Research