Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 13th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): This provider of private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Essent Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Essent Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Essent Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Essent Group Ltd. Quote



Essent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.39 compared with 35.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Essent Group Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Essent Group Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Essent Group Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Essent Group Ltd. Quote



AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote



AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.92 compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Aercap Holdings N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

Aercap Holdings N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

Aercap Holdings N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote



Meritor, Inc. (MTOR): This supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Meritor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Meritor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Meritor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meritor, Inc. Quote



Meritor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.12 compared with 7.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Meritor, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Meritor, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Meritor, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Meritor, Inc. Quote



See the  full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the  Value score and how it is calculated here .

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Meritor, Inc. (MTOR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: MTOR , ESNT , AER


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar