Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 12th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:

Popular, Inc. (BPOP): This provider of retail, mortgage and commercial banking services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Popular has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.10 compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This provider of quality servicing, origination as well as transaction-based services related to single-family residences has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 46.7% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.08 compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Meritor, Inc. (MTOR): This supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Meritor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.20 compared with 7.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI): This petrochemical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Sinopec has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.15 compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

