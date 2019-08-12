Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:

Popular, Inc. (BPOP): This provider of retail, mortgage and commercial banking services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Popular has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.10 compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This provider of quality servicing, origination as well as transaction-based services related to single-family residences has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 46.7% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.08 compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Meritor, Inc. (MTOR): This supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Meritor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.20 compared with 7.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI): This petrochemical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Sinopec has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.15 compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

