Quantcast

Top Ranked Tech ETFs in Focus

By Neena Mishra,

Shutterstock photo

US stocks rallied earlier this week after the Trump administration announced that it would delay tariffs on many items, including smartphones, laptops and toys that are made in China, until mid-December.

Technology stocks rallied the most, with Apple ( AAPL ), leading the gains. Technology sector has the highest revenue exposure to foreign markets-more than 58%, and therefore it remains vulnerable to trade conflicts and global growth slowdown.

Tech is still the best performing sector this year, up more than 25%, while the S&P 500 has gained about 14%. Four tech giants-Microsoft ( MSFT ), Apple, Amazon ( AMZN ) and Facebook ( FB )--accounted for 19% of the S&P 500's total return through July 18 this year, per WSJ.

Tech earnings were better than expected with 78.7% companies beating EPS estimates and 63.8% beating revenue estimates, per Zacks Earnings Trends.

Investors continue to pour money into these stocks despite stretched valuations due to excellent growth potential, particularly from areas like cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Further, high quality stocks tend to perform better than others during economic downturns.

To learn more about the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLK ), the Vanguard Information Technology ETF ( VGT ) and the iShares U.S. Technology ETF ( IYW ), please watch the short video above.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.  Get it free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT): ETF Research Reports

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: AMZN , FB , GOOG , AAPL , MSFT


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar