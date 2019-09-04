Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 4th:
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC): This aerospace and defense company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Northrop Grumman's shares gained 6.8% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS): This scientific research company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
Leidos' shares gained 9.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP): This supplier of propane has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.
Ferrellgas' shares gained 9.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Telenav, Inc. (TNAV): This location-based platform services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.7% over the last 60 days.
Telenav's shares gained 25.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
