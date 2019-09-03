Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:
Fly Leasing Limited (FLY): This aircraft leasing investment company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.1% over the last 60 days.
Fly Leasing's shares gained 24.9% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT): This public utility holding company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Alliant Energy's shares gained 6.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP ): This entertainment company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Ryman Hospitality Properties' shares gained 9.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT): This real estate investment trust company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
New York Mortgage Trust's shares gained 3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
