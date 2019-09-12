Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12th:

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU): This environmental consulting services company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Alexco Resource's shares gained 29% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 4.1%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of A.

Option Care Health, Inc. (BIOS): This independent home and alternate site infusion services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.

Option Care Health's shares gained 8.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tech Data Corporation (TECD): This IT distribution and solutions company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Tech Data's shares gained 21.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB): This semiconductor photomask manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Photronics' shares gained 25% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

