Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 11th:
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retail and service company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive's shares gained 12.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500's rise of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (APLT): This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Applied Therapeutics' shares gained 7.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Air Industries Group (AIRI): This manufacturer of precision equipment assemblies and components for aerospace and defense contractors has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Air Industries' shares gained 32.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
