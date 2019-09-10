Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 10th:

IAA, Inc. (IAA): This salvage vehicle auctions and related services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

IAA's shares gained 11.5% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT): This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals' shares gained 13.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA): This semiconductor processing solutions developer has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Ambarella's shares gained 45.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BRP Inc. (DOOO): This powersport vehicles and marine products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

BRP'sshares gained 17.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

