Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 10th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 10th:

IAA, Inc. (IAA): This salvage vehicle auctions and related services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

IAA, Inc. Price and Consensus

IAA's shares gained 11.5% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 3.3%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of A.

IAA, Inc. Price

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT): This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price and Consensus

Conatus Pharmaceuticals' shares gained 13.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price

Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA): This semiconductor processing solutions developer has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Ambarella, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ambarella's shares gained 45.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ambarella, Inc. Price

BRP Inc. (DOOO): This powersport vehicles and marine products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

BRP Inc. Price and Consensus

BRP'sshares gained 17.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BRP Inc. Price

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




