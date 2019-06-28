Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 28th

By Zacks Equity Research

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): This chain of restaurants has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill's shares gained 7.3% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 4.6%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of B.

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST): This off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Ross Stores' shares gained 10.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

RH (RH) : This retailer in the home furnishings has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

RH's shares gained 26.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL): This manufacturer of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Estée Lauder'sshares gained 10% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

