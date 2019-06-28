Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): This chain of restaurants has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Chipotle Mexican Grill's shares gained 7.3% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST): This off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Ross Stores' shares gained 10.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
RH (RH) : This retailer in the home furnishings has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
RH's shares gained 26.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL): This manufacturer of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Estée Lauder'sshares gained 10% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
