Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 27th:

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW): This weight management services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Weight Watchers International's shares gained 6.5% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN): This operator of a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Titan Machinery's shares gained 26.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

YogaWorks, Inc. (YOGA): This yoga studios operator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

YogaWorks' shares gained 6.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX): This retailer of apparel, shoes and accessories has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.5% over the last 60 days.

Stitch Fix'sshares gained 26.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

