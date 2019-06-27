Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 27th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 27th:

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW): This weight management services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Weight Watchers International Inc Price and Consensus

Weight Watchers International Inc Price and Consensus

Weight Watchers International Inc price-consensus-chart | Weight Watchers International Inc Quote



Weight Watchers International's shares gained 6.5% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 4.4%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of A.

Weight Watchers International Inc Price

Weight Watchers International Inc Price

Weight Watchers International Inc price | Weight Watchers International Inc Quote



Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN): This operator of a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Titan Machinery Inc. Price and Consensus

Titan Machinery Inc. Price and Consensus

Titan Machinery Inc. price-consensus-chart | Titan Machinery Inc. Quote



Titan Machinery's shares gained 26.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Titan Machinery Inc. Price

Titan Machinery Inc. Price

Titan Machinery Inc. price | Titan Machinery Inc. Quote



YogaWorks, Inc. (YOGA): This yoga studios operator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

YogaWorks, Inc. Price and Consensus

YogaWorks, Inc. Price and Consensus

YogaWorks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | YogaWorks, Inc. Quote



YogaWorks' shares gained 6.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

YogaWorks, Inc. Price

YogaWorks, Inc. Price

YogaWorks, Inc. price | YogaWorks, Inc. Quote



Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX): This retailer of apparel, shoes and accessories has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.5% over the last 60 days.

Stitch Fix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stitch Fix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stitch Fix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stitch Fix, Inc. Quote



Stitch Fix'sshares gained 26.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Stitch Fix, Inc. Price

Stitch Fix, Inc. Price

Stitch Fix, Inc. price | Stitch Fix, Inc. Quote



See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

YogaWorks, Inc. (YOGA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Weight Watchers International Inc (WW): Free Stock Analysis Report

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: YOGA , WW , TITN , SFIX


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar