Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT): This technology solutions provider to food and beverage industry has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

John Bean Technologies Corporation Price and Consensus

John Bean Technologies Corporation price-consensus-chart | John Bean Technologies Corporation Quote

John Bean Technologies' shares gained 11.3% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

John Bean Technologies Corporation Price

John Bean Technologies Corporation price | John Bean Technologies Corporation Quote

Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP): This developer of software and engineered products and solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Roper Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Roper Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Roper Technologies, Inc. Quote

Roper Technologies' shares gained 5.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Roper Technologies, Inc. Price

Roper Technologies, Inc. price | Roper Technologies, Inc. Quote

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN): This products provider to the energy, mining and infrastructure sector has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.6% over the last 60 days.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Broadwind Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Broadwind Energy, Inc. Quote

Broadwind Energy's shares gained 21.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. Price

Broadwind Energy, Inc. price | Broadwind Energy, Inc. Quote

Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII): This energy solutions provider to industrial fluid flow markets has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Energy Recovery, Inc. Price and Consensus

Energy Recovery, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Energy Recovery, Inc. Quote

Energy Recovery'sshares gained 4.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Energy Recovery, Inc. Price

Energy Recovery, Inc. price | Energy Recovery, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>