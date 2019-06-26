Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 26th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT): This technology solutions provider to food and beverage industry has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

John Bean Technologies Corporation Price and Consensus

John Bean Technologies Corporation Price and Consensus

John Bean Technologies Corporation price-consensus-chart | John Bean Technologies Corporation Quote



John Bean Technologies' shares gained 11.3% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 4.1%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of B.

John Bean Technologies Corporation Price

John Bean Technologies Corporation Price

John Bean Technologies Corporation price | John Bean Technologies Corporation Quote



Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP): This developer of software and engineered products and solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Roper Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Roper Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Roper Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Roper Technologies, Inc. Quote



Roper Technologies' shares gained 5.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Roper Technologies, Inc. Price

Roper Technologies, Inc. Price

Roper Technologies, Inc. price | Roper Technologies, Inc. Quote



Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN): This products provider to the energy, mining and infrastructure sector has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.6% over the last 60 days.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Broadwind Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Broadwind Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Broadwind Energy, Inc. Quote



Broadwind Energy's shares gained 21.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. Price

Broadwind Energy, Inc. Price

Broadwind Energy, Inc. price | Broadwind Energy, Inc. Quote



Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII): This energy solutions provider to industrial fluid flow markets has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Energy Recovery, Inc. Price and Consensus

Energy Recovery, Inc. Price and Consensus

Energy Recovery, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Energy Recovery, Inc. Quote



Energy Recovery'sshares gained 4.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Energy Recovery, Inc. Price

Energy Recovery, Inc. Price

Energy Recovery, Inc. price | Energy Recovery, Inc. Quote



See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!                  

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020. 

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP): Free Stock Analysis Report

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII): Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ROP , JBT , ERII , BWEN


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar