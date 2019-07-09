Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 9th:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): This health technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Koninklijke Philips's shares gained 8% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 3%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of B.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM): This integrated manufacturing solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina's shares gained 5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This business process services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

SYNNEX's shares gained 6.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX): This manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.9% over the last 60 days.

MagnaChip Semiconductor'sshares gained 13.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

