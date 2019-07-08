Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:
AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): This distributor of pharmaceutical products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
AmerisourceBergen's shares gained 3.8% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): This provider of property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Arch Capital's shares gained 7.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS): This developer of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Adamas' shares gained 30.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
AerCap's shares gained 6.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
