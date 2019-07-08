Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): This distributor of pharmaceutical products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation Price and Consensus

AmerisourceBergen Corporation price-consensus-chart | AmerisourceBergen Corporation Quote

AmerisourceBergen's shares gained 3.8% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation Price

AmerisourceBergen Corporation price | AmerisourceBergen Corporation Quote

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): This provider of property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Arch Capital Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote

Arch Capital's shares gained 7.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price

Arch Capital Group Ltd. price | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS): This developer of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Adamas' shares gained 30.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote

AerCap's shares gained 6.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price

Aercap Holdings N.V. price | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>