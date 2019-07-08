Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 8th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): This distributor of pharmaceutical products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation Price and Consensus

AmerisourceBergen Corporation Price and Consensus

AmerisourceBergen Corporation price-consensus-chart | AmerisourceBergen Corporation Quote



AmerisourceBergen's shares gained 3.8% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation Price

AmerisourceBergen Corporation Price

AmerisourceBergen Corporation price | AmerisourceBergen Corporation Quote



Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): This provider of property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Arch Capital Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote



Arch Capital's shares gained 7.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price

Arch Capital Group Ltd. price | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote



Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS): This developer of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote



Adamas' shares gained 30.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote



AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote



AerCap's shares gained 6.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price

Aercap Holdings N.V. price | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote



See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER): Free Stock Analysis Report

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): Free Stock Analysis Report

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: AER , ADMS , ACGL , ABC


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar