Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): This Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill's shares gained 7.6% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Arconic Inc. (ARNC): This manufacturer of lightweight metals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Arconic's shares gained 12.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA): This manufacturer of high performance coatings systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Axalta Coating Systems' shares gained 19.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS): This media and mobile communication products and solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Digital Turbine'sshares gained 15.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

