Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 5th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): This Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Quote



Chipotle Mexican Grill's shares gained 7.6% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 6%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of B.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Price

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Price

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. price | Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Quote



Arconic Inc. (ARNC): This manufacturer of lightweight metals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Arconic Inc. Price and Consensus

Arconic Inc. Price and Consensus

Arconic Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arconic Inc. Quote



Arconic's shares gained 12.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Arconic Inc. Price

Arconic Inc. Price

Arconic Inc. price | Arconic Inc. Quote



Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA): This manufacturer of high performance coatings systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Price and Consensus

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Price and Consensus

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Quote



Axalta Coating Systems' shares gained 19.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Price

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Price

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. price | Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Quote



Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS): This media and mobile communication products and solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price and Consensus

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price and Consensus

Digital Turbine, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote



Digital Turbine'sshares gained 15.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price

Digital Turbine, Inc. price | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote



See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Arconic Inc. (ARNC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: CMG , AXTA , ARNC , APPS


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar