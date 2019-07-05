Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): This Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Price and Consensus
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Quote
Chipotle Mexican Grill's shares gained 7.6% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Price
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. price | Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Quote
Arconic Inc. (ARNC): This manufacturer of lightweight metals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Arconic Inc. Price and Consensus
Arconic Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arconic Inc. Quote
Arconic's shares gained 12.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Arconic Inc. Price
Arconic Inc. price | Arconic Inc. Quote
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA): This manufacturer of high performance coatings systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Price and Consensus
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Quote
Axalta Coating Systems' shares gained 19.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Price
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. price | Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Quote
Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS): This media and mobile communication products and solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Digital Turbine, Inc. Price and Consensus
Digital Turbine, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote
Digital Turbine'sshares gained 15.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Digital Turbine, Inc. Price
Digital Turbine, Inc. price | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free reportChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): Free Stock Analysis ReportAxalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA): Free Stock Analysis ReportArconic Inc. (ARNC): Free Stock Analysis ReportDigital Turbine, Inc. (APPS): Free Stock Analysis ReportTo read this article on Zacks.com click here.