Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 3rd:

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS): This provider of media and mobile communication products and solutionshas a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price and Consensus

Digital Turbine, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote

Digital Turbine's shares gained 39.7% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price

Digital Turbine, Inc. price | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI): This specialty pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Price and Consensus

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Quote

BioDelivery Sciences' shares gained 9.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Price

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. price | BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Quote

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI): This developer and distributor of content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Activision Blizzard, Inc Price and Consensus

Activision Blizzard, Inc price-consensus-chart | Activision Blizzard, Inc Quote

Activision Blizzard's shares gained 13.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Activision Blizzard, Inc Price

Activision Blizzard, Inc price | Activision Blizzard, Inc Quote

Ciena Corporation (CIEN): This provider of network hardware, software and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Ciena Corporation Price and Consensus

Ciena Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ciena Corporation Quote

Ciena's shares gained 23% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ciena Corporation Price

Ciena Corporation price | Ciena Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>