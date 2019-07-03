Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 3rd:

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS): This provider of media and mobile communication products and solutionshas a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Digital Turbine's shares gained 39.7% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI): This specialty pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

BioDelivery Sciences' shares gained 9.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Activision Blizzard, Inc.  (ATVI): This developer and distributor of content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Activision Blizzard's shares gained 13.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN): This provider of network hardware, software and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Ciena's shares gained 23% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

