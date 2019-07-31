Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 31st:

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwearhas a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

The Buckle's shares gained 15.9% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of B.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB): This developer of innovative therapies for treating serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Biogen's shares gained 2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AngloGold AshantiLimited (AU): This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold's shares gained 5.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

