Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30th:
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): This provider of financial products and serviceshas a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Ally Financial's shares gained 6.5% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
American International Group, Inc. (AIG): This provider of insurance products for commercial, institutional as well as individual customers has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
American International's shares gained 4.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): This acquirer and explorer of gold deposits in North America has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.
Alamos Gold's shares gained 15.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): This explorer and developer of mineral properties has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.1% over the last 60 days.
Agnico Eagle Mines' shares gained 8.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
