Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 30th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30th:

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): This provider of financial products and serviceshas a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Ally Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Ally Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Ally Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ally Financial Inc. Quote



Ally Financial's shares gained 6.5% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of B.

Ally Financial Inc. Price

Ally Financial Inc. Price

Ally Financial Inc. price | Ally Financial Inc. Quote



American International Group, Inc. (AIG): This provider of insurance products for commercial, institutional as well as individual customers has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

American International Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

American International Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

American International Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American International Group, Inc. Quote



American International's shares gained 4.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

American International Group, Inc. Price

American International Group, Inc. Price

American International Group, Inc. price | American International Group, Inc. Quote



Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): This acquirer and explorer of gold deposits in North America has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

Alamos Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

Alamos Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alamos Gold Inc. Quote



Alamos Gold's shares gained 15.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alamos Gold Inc. Price

Alamos Gold Inc. Price

Alamos Gold Inc. price | Alamos Gold Inc. Quote



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): This explorer and developer of mineral properties has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.1% over the last 60 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Price and Consensus

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Price and Consensus

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited price-consensus-chart | Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Quote



Agnico Eagle Mines' shares gained 8.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Price

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Price

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited price | Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Quote



See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): Free Stock Analysis Report

American International Group, Inc. (AIG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ALLY , AIG , AGI , AEM


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar