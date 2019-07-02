Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA): This manufacturer and seller of infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy and transportation industries has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Arcosa'sshares gained 9.5% over the last one month against the S&P 500's rise of 8.1%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of A.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS): This provider of personal care services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Addus HomeCare's shares gained 10.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI): This developer and distributor of content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Activision Blizzard's shares gained 13.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the  full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the  Momentum score and how it is calculated here .

