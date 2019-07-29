Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT): This provider travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Allegiant Travel'sshares gained 6.7% over the last one month against the S&P 500's rise of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): This explorer and developer of mineral properties has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.4% over the last 60 days.

Agnico's shares gained 7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): This acquirer and developer of gold deposits has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Alamos' shares gained 13.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

