Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 29th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT): This provider travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Allegiant Travel'sshares gained 6.7% over the last one month against the S&P 500's rise of 2.1%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of B.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): This explorer and developer of mineral properties has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.4% over the last 60 days.

Agnico's shares gained 7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Alamos Gold Inc.  (AGI): This acquirer and developer of gold deposits has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Alamos' shares gained 13.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

