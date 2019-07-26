Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th:

Burberry Group plc (BURBY): This luxury goods manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Burberry's shares gained 22% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

DaVita Inc. (DVA): This kidney dialysis services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

DaVita's shares gained 7.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): This online and mobile commerce businesses provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Alibaba's shares gained 4.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Galapagos NV (GLPG): This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Galapagos'shares gained 42.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

