Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th:
Burberry Group plc (BURBY): This luxury goods manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Burberry's shares gained 22% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
DaVita Inc. (DVA): This kidney dialysis services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
DaVita's shares gained 7.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): This online and mobile commerce businesses provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Alibaba's shares gained 4.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Galapagos NV (GLPG): This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.
Galapagos'shares gained 42.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
