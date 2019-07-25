Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 25th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 25th:

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV): This gold-focused royalty and stream company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Franco-Nevada Corporation Price and Consensus

Franco-Nevada Corporation Price and Consensus

Franco-Nevada Corporation price-consensus-chart | Franco-Nevada Corporation Quote



Franco-Nevada's shares gained 5.2% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 3.2%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of A.

Franco-Nevada Corporation Price

Franco-Nevada Corporation Price

Franco-Nevada Corporation price | Franco-Nevada Corporation Quote



Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. Price and Consensus

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. Price and Consensus

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. Quote



Caladrius Biosciences' shares gained 14.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. Price

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. Price

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. price | Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. Quote



PolyOne Corporation (POL): This specialized polymer materials provider has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

PolyOne Corporation Price and Consensus

PolyOne Corporation Price and Consensus

PolyOne Corporation price-consensus-chart | PolyOne Corporation Quote



PolyOne's shares gained 14.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

PolyOne Corporation Price

PolyOne Corporation Price

PolyOne Corporation price | PolyOne Corporation Quote



Gentex Corporation (GNTX): This fire protection products provider has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Gentex Corporation Price and Consensus

Gentex Corporation Price and Consensus

Gentex Corporation price-consensus-chart | Gentex Corporation Quote



Gentex's shares gained 10.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Gentex Corporation Price

Gentex Corporation Price

Gentex Corporation price | Gentex Corporation Quote



See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

This Could Be the Fastest Way to Grow Wealth in 2019

Research indicates one sector is poised to deliver a crop of the best-performing stocks you'll find anywhere in the market. Breaking news in this space frequently creates quick double- and triple-digit profit opportunities.

These companies are changing the world - and owning their stocks could transform your portfolio in 2019 and beyond. Recent trades from this sector have generated +98%, +119% and +164% gains in as little as 1 month.

Click here to see these breakthrough stocks now >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PolyOne Corporation (POL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Gentex Corporation (GNTX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV): Free Stock Analysis Report

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: POL , GNTX , FNV , CLBS


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar