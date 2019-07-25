Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 25th:

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV): This gold-focused royalty and stream company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Franco-Nevada's shares gained 5.2% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Caladrius Biosciences' shares gained 14.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PolyOne Corporation (POL): This specialized polymer materials provider has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

PolyOne's shares gained 14.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX): This fire protection products provider has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Gentex's shares gained 10.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

