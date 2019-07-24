Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): This building materials manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource's shares gained 7.9% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): This retailer of specialty coffee has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Starbucks' shares gained 7.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Sonic Automotive's shares gained 8.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT): This shopping warehouse clubs operator has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

PriceSmart'sshares gained 19.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

