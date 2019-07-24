Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 24th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): This building materials manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource's shares gained 7.9% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 2%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of B.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): This retailer of specialty coffee has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Starbucks' shares gained 7.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Sonic Automotive's shares gained 8.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT): This shopping warehouse clubs operator has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

PriceSmart'sshares gained 19.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: SBUX , SAH , PSMT , BLDR


