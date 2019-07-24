Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): This building materials manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus
Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote
Builders FirstSource's shares gained 7.9% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price
Builders FirstSource, Inc. price | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote
Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): This retailer of specialty coffee has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Starbucks Corporation Price and Consensus
Starbucks Corporation price-consensus-chart | Starbucks Corporation Quote
Starbucks' shares gained 7.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Starbucks Corporation Price
Starbucks Corporation price | Starbucks Corporation Quote
Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Sonic Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sonic Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sonic Automotive, Inc. Quote
Sonic Automotive's shares gained 8.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Sonic Automotive, Inc. Price
Sonic Automotive, Inc. price | Sonic Automotive, Inc. Quote
PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT): This shopping warehouse clubs operator has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
PriceSmart, Inc. Price and Consensus
PriceSmart, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PriceSmart, Inc. Quote
PriceSmart'sshares gained 19.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
PriceSmart, Inc. Price
PriceSmart, Inc. price | PriceSmart, Inc. Quote
