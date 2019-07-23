Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 23rd

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND): This expedition cruising and adventure travel services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Lindblad Expeditions' shares gained 3.6% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 1.3%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of B.

CarMax, Inc. (KMX): This retailer of used vehicles has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

CarMax's shares gained 2.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Wingstop Inc. (WING): This restaurants operator has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Wingstop's shares gained 3.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO): This rural lifestyle retail stores operator has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Tractor Supply'sshares gained 5.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Wingstop Inc. (WING): Free Stock Analysis Report

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND): Free Stock Analysis Report

CarMax, Inc. (KMX): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: WING , TSCO , LIND , KMX


