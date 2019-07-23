Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND): This expedition cruising and adventure travel services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
Lindblad Expeditions' shares gained 3.6% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
CarMax, Inc. (KMX): This retailer of used vehicles has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
CarMax's shares gained 2.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Wingstop Inc. (WING): This restaurants operator has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Wingstop's shares gained 3.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Tractor Supply Company (TSCO): This rural lifestyle retail stores operator has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Tractor Supply'sshares gained 5.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
