Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): This consumer products retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Amazon.com's shares gained 2.7% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY): This convenience stores operator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Casey's General Stores' shares gained 7.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): This provider of online and mobile commerce businesses has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Alibaba's shares gained 2.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (JAX): This dining restaurants owner has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

J. Alexander'sshares gained 4.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

