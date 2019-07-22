Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): This consumer products retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus
Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote
Amazon.com's shares gained 2.7% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Amazon.com, Inc. Price
Amazon.com, Inc. price | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote
Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY): This convenience stores operator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Caseys General Stores, Inc. Price and Consensus
Caseys General Stores, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caseys General Stores, Inc. Quote
Casey's General Stores' shares gained 7.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Caseys General Stores, Inc. Price
Caseys General Stores, Inc. price | Caseys General Stores, Inc. Quote
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): This provider of online and mobile commerce businesses has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus
Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote
Alibaba's shares gained 2.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price
Alibaba Group Holding Limited price | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote
J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (JAX): This dining restaurants owner has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. Quote
J. Alexander'sshares gained 4.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. Price
J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. price | J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. Quote
