Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 22nd

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): This consumer products retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Amazon.com's shares gained 2.7% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 1.3%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of A.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY): This convenience stores operator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Casey's General Stores' shares gained 7.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): This provider of online and mobile commerce businesses has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Alibaba's shares gained 2.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (JAX): This dining restaurants owner has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

J. Alexander'sshares gained 4.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

