Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:
Aaron's, Inc. (AAN): This provider of lease-purchase solutions to credit-challenged customers has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Aaron's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Aaron's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aaron's, Inc. Quote
Aaron'sshares gained 18.6% over the last one month against the S&P 500's rise of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Aaron's, Inc. Price
Aaron's, Inc. price | Aaron's, Inc. Quote
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA): This manufacturer and distributor of high performance coatings systems has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Price and Consensus
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Quote
Axalta's shares gained 24.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Price
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. price | Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Quote
Alteryx, Inc. (AYX): This self-service data analytics software platform has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
Alteryx, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alteryx, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alteryx, Inc. Quote
Alteryx's shares gained 33.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alteryx, Inc. Price
Alteryx, Inc. price | Alteryx, Inc. Quote
Belden Inc. (BDC): This signal transmission solutions company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Belden Inc Price and Consensus
Belden Inc price-consensus-chart | Belden Inc Quote
Belden's shares gained 13.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Belden Inc Price
Belden Inc price | Belden Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here .
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here .
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free reportBelden Inc (BDC): Free Stock Analysis ReportAlteryx, Inc. (AYX): Free Stock Analysis ReportAxalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA): Free Stock Analysis ReportAaron's, Inc. (AAN): Free Stock Analysis ReportTo read this article on Zacks.com click here.