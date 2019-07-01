Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 1st

By Zacks Equity Research

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:

Aaron's, Inc. (AAN): This provider of lease-purchase solutions to credit-challenged customers has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Aaron'sshares gained 18.6% over the last one month against the S&P 500's rise of 8.5%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of A.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA): This manufacturer and distributor of high performance coatings systems has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Axalta's shares gained 24.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alteryx, Inc. (AYX): This self-service data analytics software platform has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

Alteryx's shares gained 33.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Belden Inc. (BDC): This signal transmission solutions company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Belden's shares gained 13.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the  full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the  Momentum score and how it is calculated here .

