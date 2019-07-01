Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:

Aaron's, Inc. (AAN): This provider of lease-purchase solutions to credit-challenged customers has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Aaron'sshares gained 18.6% over the last one month against the S&P 500's rise of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA): This manufacturer and distributor of high performance coatings systems has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Axalta's shares gained 24.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alteryx, Inc. (AYX): This self-service data analytics software platform has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

Alteryx's shares gained 33.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Belden Inc. (BDC): This signal transmission solutions company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Belden's shares gained 13.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

