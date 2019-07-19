Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK): This provider of passenger and cargo air transportation services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Alaska Air'sshares gained 2.8% over the last one month against the S&P 500's rise of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): This explorer and developer of mineral properties has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Agnico's shares gained 11.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): This acquirer and developer of gold deposits has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Alamos' shares gained 18.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein's shares gained 4.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

