Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 19th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK): This provider of passenger and cargo air transportation services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alaska Air Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alaska Air Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alaska Air Group, Inc. Quote



Alaska Air'sshares gained 2.8% over the last one month against the S&P 500's rise of 2.6%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of B.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. Price

Alaska Air Group, Inc. Price

Alaska Air Group, Inc. price | Alaska Air Group, Inc. Quote



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): This explorer and developer of mineral properties has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Price and Consensus

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Price and Consensus

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited price-consensus-chart | Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Quote



Agnico's shares gained 11.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Price

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Price

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited price | Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Quote



Alamos Gold Inc.  (AGI): This acquirer and developer of gold deposits has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

Alamos Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

Alamos Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alamos Gold Inc. Quote



Alamos' shares gained 18.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alamos Gold Inc. Price

Alamos Gold Inc. Price

Alamos Gold Inc. price | Alamos Gold Inc. Quote



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote



AllianceBernstein's shares gained 4.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote



See the  full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the  Momentum score and how it is calculated here .

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): Free Stock Analysis Report

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ALK , AGI , AEM , AB


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar