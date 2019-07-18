Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 18th:

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT): This owner and operator of a leisure travel company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Allegiant Travel'sshares gained 3.8% over the last one month against the S&P 500's rise of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): This provider of property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Arch Capital's shares gained 6.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG): This provider of insurance products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

American International's shares gained 3.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein's shares gained 3.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

