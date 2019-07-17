Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): This acquirer and developer of gold deposits has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Alamos Gold'sshares gained 14.3% over the last one month against the S&P 500's rise of 3%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of A.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): This provider of property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Arch Capital's shares gained 7.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): This distributor of pharmaceutical products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

AmerisourceBergen's shares gained 4.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the  full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the  Momentum score and how it is calculated here .

