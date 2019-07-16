Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 16th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote



AllianceBernstein'sshares gained 3.8% over the last one month against the S&P 500's rise of 3.3%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of A.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote



Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS): This provider of personal care services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Addus HomeCare Corporation Price and Consensus

Addus HomeCare Corporation Price and Consensus

Addus HomeCare Corporation price-consensus-chart | Addus HomeCare Corporation Quote



Addus HomeCare's shares gained 4.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Addus HomeCare Corporation Price

Addus HomeCare Corporation Price

Addus HomeCare Corporation price | Addus HomeCare Corporation Quote



AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): This distributor of pharmaceutical products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation Price and Consensus

AmerisourceBergen Corporation Price and Consensus

AmerisourceBergen Corporation price-consensus-chart | AmerisourceBergen Corporation Quote



AmerisourceBergen's shares gained 5.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation Price

AmerisourceBergen Corporation Price

AmerisourceBergen Corporation price | AmerisourceBergen Corporation Quote



See the  full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the  Momentum score and how it is calculated here .

Radical New Technology Creates $12.3 Trillion Opportunity

Imagine buying Microsoft stock in the early days of personal computers… or Motorola after it released the world's first cell phone. These technologies changed our lives and created massive profits for investors.

Today, we're on the brink of the next quantum leap in technology. 7 innovative companies are leading this "4th Industrial Revolution" - and early investors stand to earn the biggest profits.

See the 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS): Free Stock Analysis Report

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): Free Stock Analysis Report

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ADUS , ABC , AB


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar