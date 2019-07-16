Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein'sshares gained 3.8% over the last one month against the S&P 500's rise of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS): This provider of personal care services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Addus HomeCare's shares gained 4.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): This distributor of pharmaceutical products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

AmerisourceBergen's shares gained 5.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

