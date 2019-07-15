Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15th:
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): This provider of property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Arch Capital'sshares gained 7% over the last one month against the S&P 500's rise of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS): This provider of personal care services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
Addus HomeCare's shares gained 5.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): This explorer and developer of mineral properties has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Agnico Eagle's shares gained 8.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Aflac Incorporated (AFL): This provider of supplemental health and life insurance products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Aflac's shares gained 3.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
