Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 15th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15th:

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): This provider of property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Arch Capital'sshares gained 7% over the last one month against the S&P 500's rise of 3.3%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of A.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS): This provider of personal care services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Addus HomeCare's shares gained 5.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): This explorer and developer of mineral properties has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Agnico Eagle's shares gained 8.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL): This provider of supplemental health and life insurance products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Aflac's shares gained 3.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the  full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the  Momentum score and how it is calculated here .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




