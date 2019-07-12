Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th:

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS): This commercial-stage biotherapeutics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.5% over the last 60 days.

Coherus BioSciences' shares gained 8% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

JD.com, Inc. (JD): This e-commerce company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

JD.com's shares gained 13.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF): This beauty company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty's shares gained 35.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Peak Resorts, Inc. (SKIS): This ski resorts operator has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75.6% over the last 60 days.

Peak Resorts' shares gained 25.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

