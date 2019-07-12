Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 12th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th:

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS): This commercial-stage biotherapeutics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.5% over the last 60 days.

Coherus BioSciences' shares gained 8% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 4.3%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of A.

JD.com, Inc. (JD): This e-commerce company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

JD.com's shares gained 13.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF): This beauty company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty's shares gained 35.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Peak Resorts, Inc. (SKIS): This ski resorts operator has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75.6% over the last 60 days.

Peak Resorts' shares gained 25.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

