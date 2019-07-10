Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10th:

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): This building materials manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource's shares gained 12.6% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

CarMax, Inc. (KMX): This retailer of used vehicles has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

CarMax's shares gained 6.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive's shares gained 7.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Walmart Inc. (WMT): This company that engages in the retail and wholesale operations has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Walmart'sshares gained 5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

