Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 10th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10th:

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): This building materials manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote



Builders FirstSource's shares gained 12.6% over the last one month more than S&P 500's rise of 3.2%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of B.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price

Builders FirstSource, Inc. price | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote



CarMax, Inc. (KMX): This retailer of used vehicles has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

CarMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

CarMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

CarMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CarMax, Inc. Quote



CarMax's shares gained 6.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

CarMax, Inc. Price

CarMax, Inc. Price

CarMax, Inc. price | CarMax, Inc. Quote



Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote



Asbury Automotive's shares gained 7.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote



Walmart Inc. (WMT): This company that engages in the retail and wholesale operations has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Walmart Inc. Price and Consensus

Walmart Inc. Price and Consensus

Walmart Inc. price-consensus-chart | Walmart Inc. Quote



Walmart'sshares gained 5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Walmart Inc. Price

Walmart Inc. Price

Walmart Inc. price | Walmart Inc. Quote



See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walmart Inc. (WMT): Free Stock Analysis Report

CarMax, Inc. (KMX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: WMT , KMX , BLDR , ABG


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar