Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:
Burberry Group plc (BURBY): This fashion company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Burberry's shares gained 12% over the last one month more than S&P 500's decline of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Gaia, Inc. (GAIA): This video streaming service provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Gaia's shares gained 2.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV): This funeral home company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Carriage Services' shares gained 24% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Allakos Inc. (ALLK): This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Allakos'shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
