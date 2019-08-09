Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:

Burberry Group plc (BURBY): This fashion company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Burberry Group PLC Price and Consensus

Burberry Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Burberry Group PLC Quote

Burberry's shares gained 12% over the last one month more than S&P 500's decline of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Burberry Group PLC Price

Burberry Group PLC price | Burberry Group PLC Quote

Gaia, Inc. (GAIA): This video streaming service provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Gaia, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gaia, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gaia, Inc. Quote

Gaia's shares gained 2.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gaia, Inc. Price

Gaia, Inc. price | Gaia, Inc. Quote

Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV): This funeral home company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Carriage Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carriage Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carriage Services, Inc. Quote

Carriage Services' shares gained 24% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Carriage Services, Inc. Price

Carriage Services, Inc. price | Carriage Services, Inc. Quote

Allakos Inc. (ALLK): This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Allakos Inc. Price and Consensus

Allakos Inc. price-consensus-chart | Allakos Inc. Quote

Allakos'shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Allakos Inc. Price

Allakos Inc. price | Allakos Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Wall Street's Next Amazon

Zacks EVP Kevin Matras believes this familiar stock has only just begun its climb to become one of the greatest investments of all time. It's a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in pure genius.

Click for details >>