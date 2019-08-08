Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS): This industrial equipment manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Federal Signal's shares gained 11.7% over the last one month more than S&P 500's decline of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This home construction company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes' shares gained 17% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ): This infrastructure engineering and construction company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

MasTec's shares gained 15.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS): This semiconductor supplier has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.

Cirrus Logic's shares gained 25.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

