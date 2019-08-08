Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 8th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS): This industrial equipment manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Federal Signal Corporation Price and Consensus

Federal Signal Corporation Price and Consensus

Federal Signal Corporation price-consensus-chart | Federal Signal Corporation Quote



Federal Signal's shares gained 11.7% over the last one month more than S&P 500's decline of 3.1%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of B.

Federal Signal Corporation Price

Federal Signal Corporation Price

Federal Signal Corporation price | Federal Signal Corporation Quote



Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This home construction company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Corporation Quote



Meritage Homes' shares gained 17% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Meritage Corporation Price

Meritage Corporation Price

Meritage Corporation price | Meritage Corporation Quote



MasTec, Inc. (MTZ): This infrastructure engineering and construction company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

MasTec, Inc. Price and Consensus

MasTec, Inc. Price and Consensus

MasTec, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MasTec, Inc. Quote



MasTec's shares gained 15.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MasTec, Inc. Price

MasTec, Inc. Price

MasTec, Inc. price | MasTec, Inc. Quote



Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS): This semiconductor supplier has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cirrus Logic, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cirrus Logic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote



Cirrus Logic's shares gained 25.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. Price

Cirrus Logic, Inc. Price

Cirrus Logic, Inc. price | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote



See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ): Free Stock Analysis Report

Meritage Corporation (MTH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: MTZ , MTH , FSS , CRUS


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar