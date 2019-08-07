Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th:

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD): This technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Diebold Nixdorf's shares gained 34% over the last one month more than S&P 500's decline of 4.8%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of A.

Cardtronics plc (CATM): This IT service management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Cardtronics' shares gained 18.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF): This financial company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

OneMain's shares gained 13.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This mortgage company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.7% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper'sshares gained 12% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

