Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 6th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th:

Radware Ltd. (RDWR): This cybersecurity services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

Radware Ltd. Price and Consensus

Radware Ltd. Price and Consensus

Radware Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Radware Ltd. Quote



Radware's shares gained 5.4% over the last one month more than S&P 500's decline of 4.4%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of A.

Radware Ltd. Price

Radware Ltd. Price

Radware Ltd. price | Radware Ltd. Quote



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT): This cybersecurity company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Fortinet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fortinet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fortinet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fortinet, Inc. Quote



Fortinet's shares gained 2.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Fortinet, Inc. Price

Fortinet, Inc. Price

Fortinet, Inc. price | Fortinet, Inc. Quote



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This home construction company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote



D.R. Horton's shares gained 4.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price

D.R. Horton, Inc. price | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN): This semiconductor design and manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated Price and Consensus

Texas Instruments Incorporated Price and Consensus

Texas Instruments Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Texas Instruments Incorporated Quote



Texas Instruments'shares gained 1.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Texas Instruments Incorporated Price

Texas Instruments Incorporated Price

Texas Instruments Incorporated price | Texas Instruments Incorporated Quote



See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All                

Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Radware Ltd. (RDWR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT): Free Stock Analysis Report

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: TXN , RDWR , FTNT , DHI


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar