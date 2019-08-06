Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th:

Radware Ltd. (RDWR): This cybersecurity services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

Radware's shares gained 5.4% over the last one month more than S&P 500's decline of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT): This cybersecurity company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Fortinet's shares gained 2.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This home construction company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton's shares gained 4.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN): This semiconductor design and manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Texas Instruments'shares gained 1.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

