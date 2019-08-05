Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 5th

By Zacks Equity Research

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:

Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (RH): This home furnishings retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Restoration Hardware's shares gained 11.6% over the last one month more than S&P 500's decline of 2%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of A.

PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT): This shopping warehouse clubs operator has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

PriceSmart's shares gained 14.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Caladrius Biosciences' shares gained 6.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH): This precision oncology company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Guardant Health'sshares gained 7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

