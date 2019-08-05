Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:

Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (RH): This home furnishings retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Restoration Hardware's shares gained 11.6% over the last one month more than S&P 500's decline of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT): This shopping warehouse clubs operator has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

PriceSmart's shares gained 14.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Caladrius Biosciences' shares gained 6.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH): This precision oncology company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Guardant Health'sshares gained 7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

