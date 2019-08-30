Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:

Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) :This manufacturer of mattresses has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Purple Innovation's shares gained 25.8% over the last one month more than S&P 500's decline of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NewMarket Corporation (NEU): This company that engages in the petroleum additives businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

NewMarket's shares gained 10.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV): This mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Franco-Nevada's shares gained 8.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO): This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90% over the last 60 days.

Eldorado Gold's shares gained 14.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

