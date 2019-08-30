Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 30th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:

Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) :This manufacturer of mattresses has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. Price and Consensus

PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. Price and Consensus

PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. price-consensus-chart | PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. Quote



Purple Innovation's shares gained 25.8% over the last one month more than S&P 500's decline of 2.9%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of A.

PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. Price

PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. Price

PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. price | PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. Quote



NewMarket Corporation (NEU): This company that engages in the petroleum additives businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

NewMarket Corporation Price and Consensus

NewMarket Corporation Price and Consensus

NewMarket Corporation price-consensus-chart | NewMarket Corporation Quote



NewMarket's shares gained 10.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

NewMarket Corporation Price

NewMarket Corporation Price

NewMarket Corporation price | NewMarket Corporation Quote



Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV): This mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Franco-Nevada Corporation Price and Consensus

Franco-Nevada Corporation Price and Consensus

Franco-Nevada Corporation price-consensus-chart | Franco-Nevada Corporation Quote



Franco-Nevada's shares gained 8.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Franco-Nevada Corporation Price

Franco-Nevada Corporation Price

Franco-Nevada Corporation price | Franco-Nevada Corporation Quote



Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO): This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90% over the last 60 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Eldorado Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Eldorado Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Eldorado Gold Corporation Quote



Eldorado Gold's shares gained 14.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Eldorado Gold Corporation Price

Eldorado Gold Corporation Price

Eldorado Gold Corporation price | Eldorado Gold Corporation Quote



See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. (PRPL): Free Stock Analysis Report

NewMarket Corporation (NEU): Free Stock Analysis Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV): Free Stock Analysis Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: PRPL , NEU , FNV , EGO


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?