Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): This explorer and developer of mineral properties has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.1% over the last 60 days.

Agnico Eagle's shares gained 5.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500's fall of -1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB): This developer of innovative therapies for treating serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Biogen's shares gained 2.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG): This provider of property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

American International's shares gained 0.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): This digital financial-services company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Ally's shares gained 2.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

