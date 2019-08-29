Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:
CVS Health Corporation (CVS): This healthcare company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
CVS Health Corporation Price and Consensus
CVS Health Corporation price-consensus-chart | CVS Health Corporation Quote
CVS Health's shares gained 6.7% over the last one month more than S&P 500's decline of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
CVS Health Corporation Price
CVS Health Corporation price | CVS Health Corporation Quote
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price and Consensus
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. price-consensus-chart | ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals' shares gained 14.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. price | ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote
GMS Inc. (GMS): This distributor of construction products has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
GMS Inc. Price and Consensus
GMS Inc. price-consensus-chart | GMS Inc. Quote
GMS' shares gained 17.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
GMS Inc. Price
GMS Inc. price | GMS Inc. Quote
The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) : This consumer goods company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Procter & Gamble Company (The) Price and Consensus
Procter & Gamble Company (The) price-consensus-chart | Procter & Gamble Company (The) Quote
Procter & Gamble's shares gained 4.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Procter & Gamble Company (The) Price
Procter & Gamble Company (The) price | Procter & Gamble Company (The) Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free reportProcter & Gamble Company (The) (PG): Free Stock Analysis ReportGMS Inc. (GMS): Free Stock Analysis ReportCVS Health Corporation (CVS): Free Stock Analysis ReportACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): Free Stock Analysis ReportTo read this article on Zacks.com click here.Zacks Investment Research