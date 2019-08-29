Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:

CVS Health Corporation (CVS): This healthcare company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

CVS Health's shares gained 6.7% over the last one month more than S&P 500's decline of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals' shares gained 14.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

GMS Inc. (GMS): This distributor of construction products has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

GMS' shares gained 17.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) : This consumer goods company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Procter & Gamble's shares gained 4.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

