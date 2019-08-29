Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:

CVS Health Corporation (CVS): This healthcare company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

CVS Health's shares gained 6.7% over the last one month more than S&P 500's decline of 3.2%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of A.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals' shares gained 14.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

GMS Inc. (GMS): This distributor of construction products has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

GMS' shares gained 17.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) : This consumer goods company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Procter & Gamble's shares gained 4.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




