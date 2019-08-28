Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th:
Arconic Inc. (ARNC): This manufacturer and seller of lightweight metals has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Arconic's shares gained 0.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500's fall of -5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Amgen (AMGN): This developer and manufacturer of innovative human therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Amgen's shares gained 17.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG): This explorer and developer of gold properties has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Asanko's shares gained 35.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD): This manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
Aerojet Rocketdyne's shares gained 17.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
