Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 27th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO): This designer and manufacturer of branded academic, consumer and business products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

ACCO's shares gained 14.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500's fall of -4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of B.

YAMANA GOLD INC. (AUY): This precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 days.

YAMANA's shares gained 16.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.5% over the last 60 days.

Alamos Gold's shares gained 3.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD): This manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Aerojet Rocketdyne's shares gained 15% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

