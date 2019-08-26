Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR): This real estate investment trust and national direct lenderhas a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Price and Consensus

Arbor Realty Trust price-consensus-chart | Arbor Realty Trust Quote

Arbor Realty's shares gained 2.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500's fall of -5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Arbor Realty Trust Price

Arbor Realty Trust price | Arbor Realty Trust Quote

YAMANA GOLD INC. (AUY): This precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 days.

Yamana Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

Yamana Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | Yamana Gold Inc. Quote

YAMANA's shares gained 23.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Yamana Gold Inc. Price

Yamana Gold Inc. price | Yamana Gold Inc. Quote

Amgen (AMGN): This developer and manufacturer of innovative human therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Amgen Inc. Price and Consensus

Amgen Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amgen Inc. Quote

Amgen's shares gained 13.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Amgen Inc. Price

Amgen Inc. price | Amgen Inc. Quote

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price and Consensus

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. price-consensus-chart | ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote

ACADIA's shares gained 16.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. price | ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>