Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR): This real estate investment trust and national direct lenderhas a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Arbor Realty's shares gained 2.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500's fall of -5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
YAMANA GOLD INC. (AUY): This precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 days.
YAMANA's shares gained 23.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Amgen (AMGN): This developer and manufacturer of innovative human therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Amgen's shares gained 13.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
ACADIA's shares gained 16.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
