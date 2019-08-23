Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23rd:

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): This provider of pharmaceutical products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

AmerisourceBergen's shares gained 0.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500's fall of -2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

AerCap's shares gained 2.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

ACADIA's shares gained 33.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

