Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23rd:

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): This provider of pharmaceutical products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

AmerisourceBergen's shares gained 0.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500's fall of -2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of B.

AerCap Holdings N.V.  (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

AerCap's shares gained 2.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

ACADIA's shares gained 33.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: AER , ACAD , ABC


