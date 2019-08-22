Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22nd:
Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW): This weight management services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Weight Watchers International's shares gained 18.7% over the last one month more than S&P 500's decline of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY): This provider of cost containment solutions to the healthcare industry has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
HMS Holdings' shares gained 14.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW): This manufacturer of commercial work truck attachments and equipment has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Douglas Dynamics' shares gained 5.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG): This precious metal resource properties acquirer has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
Pretium Resources' shares gained 9.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
