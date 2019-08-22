Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 22nd

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22nd:

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW): This weight management services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Weight Watchers International Inc Price and Consensus

Weight Watchers International Inc Price and Consensus

Weight Watchers International Inc price-consensus-chart | Weight Watchers International Inc Quote



Weight Watchers International's shares gained 18.7% over the last one month more than S&P 500's decline of 2.4%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of A.

Weight Watchers International Inc Price

Weight Watchers International Inc Price

Weight Watchers International Inc price | Weight Watchers International Inc Quote



HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY): This provider of cost containment solutions to the healthcare industry has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

HMS Holdings Corp Price and Consensus

HMS Holdings Corp Price and Consensus

HMS Holdings Corp price-consensus-chart | HMS Holdings Corp Quote



HMS Holdings' shares gained 14.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

HMS Holdings Corp Price

HMS Holdings Corp Price

HMS Holdings Corp price | HMS Holdings Corp Quote



Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW): This manufacturer of commercial work truck attachments and equipment has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Quote



Douglas Dynamics' shares gained 5.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Price

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Price

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. price | Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Quote



Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG): This precious metal resource properties acquirer has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

Pretium Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Pretium Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Pretium Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pretium Resources, Inc. Quote



Pretium Resources' shares gained 9.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Pretium Resources, Inc. Price

Pretium Resources, Inc. Price

Pretium Resources, Inc. price | Pretium Resources, Inc. Quote



See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

It's Illegal in 42 States, But Investors Will Make Billions Legally

In addition to the companies you read about above, today you get details on the newly-legalized industry that's tapping into a "habit" that Americans spend an estimated $150 billion on every year.

That's twice as much as they spend on marijuana, legally or otherwise.

Zacks special report revealing how investors can profit from this new opportunity. As more states legalize this activity, the industry could expand by as much as 15X. Zacks' has just released a Special Report revealing 5 top stocks to watch in this space.

See these 5 "sin stocks" now>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Weight Watchers International Inc (WW): Free Stock Analysis Report

Pretium Resources, Inc. (PVG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW): Free Stock Analysis Report

HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: WW , PVG , PLOW , HMSY


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar