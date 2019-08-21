Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21st:

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS): This software company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

HubSpot, Inc. Price and Consensus

HubSpot, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HubSpot, Inc. Quote

HubSpot's shares gained 6% over the last one month more than S&P 500's decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

HubSpot, Inc. Price

HubSpot, Inc. price | HubSpot, Inc. Quote

Radcom Ltd. (RDCM): This telecommunications company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.4% over the last 60 days.

Radcom Ltd. Price and Consensus

Radcom Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Radcom Ltd. Quote

Radcom's shares gained 23% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Radcom Ltd. Price

Radcom Ltd. price | Radcom Ltd. Quote

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS): This social media and mobile application company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Pinterest, Inc. Price and Consensus

Pinterest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pinterest, Inc. Quote

Pinterest's shares gained 31.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pinterest, Inc. Price

Pinterest, Inc. price | Pinterest, Inc. Quote

NIC Inc. (EGOV): This digital government services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

NIC Inc. Price and Consensus

NIC Inc. price-consensus-chart | NIC Inc. Quote

NIC's shares gained 19.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

NIC Inc. Price

NIC Inc. price | NIC Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>