Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 21st

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21st:

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS): This software company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

HubSpot, Inc. Price and Consensus

HubSpot, Inc. Price and Consensus

HubSpot, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HubSpot, Inc. Quote



HubSpot's shares gained 6% over the last one month more than S&P 500's decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of B.

HubSpot, Inc. Price

HubSpot, Inc. Price

HubSpot, Inc. price | HubSpot, Inc. Quote



Radcom Ltd. (RDCM): This telecommunications company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.4% over the last 60 days.

Radcom Ltd. Price and Consensus

Radcom Ltd. Price and Consensus

Radcom Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Radcom Ltd. Quote



Radcom's shares gained 23% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Radcom Ltd. Price

Radcom Ltd. Price

Radcom Ltd. price | Radcom Ltd. Quote



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS): This social media and mobile application company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Pinterest, Inc. Price and Consensus

Pinterest, Inc. Price and Consensus

Pinterest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pinterest, Inc. Quote



Pinterest's shares gained 31.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pinterest, Inc. Price

Pinterest, Inc. Price

Pinterest, Inc. price | Pinterest, Inc. Quote



NIC Inc. (EGOV): This digital government services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

NIC Inc. Price and Consensus

NIC Inc. Price and Consensus

NIC Inc. price-consensus-chart | NIC Inc. Quote



NIC's shares gained 19.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

NIC Inc. Price

NIC Inc. Price

NIC Inc. price | NIC Inc. Quote



See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Radcom Ltd. (RDCM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS): Free Stock Analysis Report

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS): Free Stock Analysis Report

NIC Inc. (EGOV): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: RDCM , PINS , HUBS , EGOV


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar