Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 20th:

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO): This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes' shares gained 21.4% over the last one month more than S&P 500's decline of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This home construction company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes' shares gained 16.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW): This visual display processing semiconductors designer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.

Pixelworks' shares gained 9.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC): This developer of semiconductor technologies has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Lattice Semiconductor's shares gained 15.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

