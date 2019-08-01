Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1st:

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retail and service company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive'sshares gained 10.2% over the last one month against the S&P 500's rise of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): This provider of property, casualty and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Arch Capital's shares gained 3.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): This digital financial-services company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Ally's shares gained 5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

