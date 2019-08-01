Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 1st

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1st:

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retail and service company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive'sshares gained 10.2% over the last one month against the S&P 500's rise of 1%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of B.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): This provider of property, casualty and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Arch Capital's shares gained 3.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): This digital financial-services company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Ally's shares gained 5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the  full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the  Momentum score and how it is calculated here .

