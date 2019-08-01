Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1st:
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retail and service company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Asbury Automotive'sshares gained 10.2% over the last one month against the S&P 500's rise of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): This provider of property, casualty and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price and Consensus
Arch Capital Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote
Arch Capital's shares gained 3.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price
Arch Capital Group Ltd. price | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): This digital financial-services company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Ally Financial Inc. Price and Consensus
Ally Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ally Financial Inc. Quote
Ally's shares gained 5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ally Financial Inc. Price
Ally Financial Inc. price | Ally Financial Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here .
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here .
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free reportAlly Financial Inc. (ALLY): Free Stock Analysis ReportArch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): Free Stock Analysis ReportAsbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): Free Stock Analysis ReportTo read this article on Zacks.com click here.