Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 19th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:      

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW): This weight management services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Weight Watchers International's shares gained 14.9% over the last one month more than S&P 500's decline of 1.9%. The company possesses a  Momentum Score  of B.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): This building materials manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource's shares gained 18.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' shares gained 47.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

electroCore, Inc. (ECOR): This bioelectronic medicine company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

electroCore'sshares gained 36% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

