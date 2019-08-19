Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:
Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW): This weight management services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Weight Watchers International's shares gained 14.9% over the last one month more than S&P 500's decline of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): This building materials manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Builders FirstSource's shares gained 18.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' shares gained 47.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
electroCore, Inc. (ECOR): This bioelectronic medicine company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.
electroCore'sshares gained 36% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
