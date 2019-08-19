Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW): This weight management services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Weight Watchers International Inc Price and Consensus

Weight Watchers International Inc price-consensus-chart | Weight Watchers International Inc Quote

Weight Watchers International's shares gained 14.9% over the last one month more than S&P 500's decline of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Weight Watchers International Inc Price

Weight Watchers International Inc price | Weight Watchers International Inc Quote

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): This building materials manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote

Builders FirstSource's shares gained 18.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price

Builders FirstSource, Inc. price | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' shares gained 47.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

electroCore, Inc. (ECOR): This bioelectronic medicine company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

electroCore, Inc. Price and Consensus

electroCore, Inc. price-consensus-chart | electroCore, Inc. Quote

electroCore'sshares gained 36% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

electroCore, Inc. Price

electroCore, Inc. price | electroCore, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>