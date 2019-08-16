Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16th:

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS): This provider of media and mobile communication products and solutionshas a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price and Consensus

Digital Turbine, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote

Digital Turbine's shares gained 24.7% over the last one month compared to S&P 500's fall of -3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price

Digital Turbine, Inc. price | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote

AerCap's shares gained 1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price

Aercap Holdings N.V. price | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD): This manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Quote

Aerojet's shares gained 8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Price

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. price | Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>