Quantcast

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 16th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16th:

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS): This provider of media and mobile communication products and solutionshas a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price and Consensus

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price and Consensus

Digital Turbine, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote



Digital Turbine's shares gained 24.7% over the last one month compared to S&P 500's fall of -3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price

Digital Turbine, Inc. price | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote



AerCap Holdings N.V.  (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote



AerCap's shares gained 1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price

Aercap Holdings N.V. price | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote



Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD): This manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Quote



Aerojet's shares gained 8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Price

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Price

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. price | Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Quote



See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: APPS , AJRD , AER


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar