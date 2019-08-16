Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16th:
Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS): This provider of media and mobile communication products and solutionshas a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.
Digital Turbine's shares gained 24.7% over the last one month compared to S&P 500's fall of -3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
AerCap's shares gained 1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD): This manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
Aerojet's shares gained 8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
